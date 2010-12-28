The News Today Online

Feature articles and photos of festivals in Western Visayas.

Seven tribes to compete in Maasin’s Tultugan fest

Seven school-based tribes will compete in the 2010 Tultugan Festival cultural showcase of Maasin, Iloilo tomorrow, December 29.

The festival, started in December 1999 by Mayor Mariano Malones Sr., is now on its 12th year.

Special guests this year are Iloilo 3rd District Rep. Arthur Defensor Jr. and actor Bobby Andrews. Also expected are regional directors of different government agencies.

The seven tribes will clash talents in the area of music, dance choreography, costume design, performance and discipline. The judges will come from the National Council for Culture and the Arts in Manila.

Tultugan Festival is celebrated to project the Maasinanons’ culture and promote the municipality’s bamboo industry. Maasin is recognized as the “Bamboo Capital of the Philippines.”

Defending champion Manuglayon of Quiling National High School will return with 60 participants managed by Erle David Bermudo and Ma. Jesusa Sedigo.

Other contesting tribes are Manugrara of Tigbauan National High School, 60 participants, managed by Dexter Dale Molina and Jose Danny Cebretas; Manugsukdap of Siwalo National High School, 52 participants and managed by Estela Bombita and Edmundo Borja; Manuggama of Maasin National Comprehensive National High School, 60 participants and managed by Rosario Maderse and Delia Bombita;

Manugpusog of Layog National High School, 60 participants, managed by Brgy. Capt. David Maculas and Councilor Francis Amboy; Binalantak of Burak National High School, 65 participants, managed by Ninfa Mediana and Rolando Madalogdog; and Manugdabong of Dagami National High School, 60 participants, managed by Custodio Malones Jr. and Norberto Lope.

The week-long festivities started last December 26 with a children’s Fancy Queen contest. The selection of Miss Tultugan Festival 2010 was held last December 25.*