The News Today Online

Read past issues or search for articles from our archives.

Region 6 tourist arrivals steadily increasing–DOT

Tourism Regional Director Edwin Trompeta said tourists continue to arrive in Western Visayas and their number have been steadily going up despite the events in the past year that gave negative image to the Philippines.

Trompeta said the region’s tourism industry remains unfazed amid the bloody hostage crisis in Manila and the travel advisories issued by some countries.

Statistics of the Department of Tourism 6 show that tourist arrivals in Boracay Island alone, the region’s premier tourist destination, reached 713,738 from January to November this year, registering a 20.45 percent increase from only 592,557 in 2009.

Trompeta said the accessibility and the strong appeal of the region’s attractions are among the major contributing factors to the resiliency of its tourism industry.

Western Visayas has four airports namely, the Iloilo International Airport in Cabatuan, Bacolod-Silay Airport in Negros Occidental, and Kalibo Airport and Caticlan Airport in Aklan.

Trompeta also expressed confidence the Philippines will be able to meet its target of 3.3 million visitor arrivals this year.

The DOT embarked on promotional activities in 2009, involving Russian and German tour operators who visited the country for exposure trips and workshops.

“Almost 400 operators and agents are helping us push and promote the country as major destinations among clients especially in European countries,” Trompeta said.*