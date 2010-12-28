The News Today Online

Officials seek inclusion of Boracay in peso bills

The Municipal Council of Malay, Aklan will come up with a resolution requesting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to include the picture of Boracay Island in the new bank notes it is producing.

The officials will also ask why Boracay Island was not included among the tourist destinations featured in the bank notes.

Councilor Dante Pagsuguiron said they have unanimously agreed to come up with a resolution for the inclusion of the island’s picture in the bank notes.

“Boracay Island has a big contribution to the country’s economy so it is just proper for the BSP to recognize it,” Pagsuguiron said in a telephone interview.

He said that as they no longer have sessions this month, they will draft and sign the resolution next year.

Meanwhile, Loubelle Cann, president of the Boracay Foundation Inc., expressed strong support for the resolution.

“Boracay should have been included on the new bank notes given that it has consistently placed as one of the top ten best beaches in the world and also in recognition of its billions of pesos contribution to the Philippine economy as a whole. Thus, we support the resolution by the Sangguniang Bayan of Malay,” Cann said.

From January to November this year, Boracay Island had more than 700,000 tourists, generating more than P13 billion in tourism receipts.*PIA