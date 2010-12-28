The News Today Online

Feature articles and photos of festivals in Western Visayas.

Former village chief tagged in strafing of brod’s house

A former village chief was accused of strafing his own brother’s house on Christmas day at Brgy. West Habog-Habog, Molo, Iloilo City.

No one was injured, however, among the family members of 72-year-old Romeo Quimsing.

Three bullet holes were found on the gate. A passenger jeepney parked in front of Romeo’s house also had bullet holes.

Initial investigation showed his brother, former village chief Victorio Quimsing, was behind the attack.

Before the gunshots were heard, witnesses claimed that village watchman Arnold Cubol cut off the electric line that went through Romeo’s household.

Shortly later, the strafing occurred.

The team from Molo Police Station led by deputy chief Insp. Nestor Santacera conducted a follow-up operation and questioned Cubol.

Cubol was frisked and was found with a magazine of caliber .45 pistol loaded with seven live ammunition. Four more bullets were taken from his pocket.

Santacera said the suspects used three kinds of firearms – a caliber .45 pistol, a caliber .9mm pistol, and a Super .38 caliber pistol – based on the more than 30 bullet shells they recovered.

Meanwhile, Victorio’s wife debunked the accusations hurled at her husband.

She said what happened was a classic example of Romeo’s “ambush me” scheme, adding that her husband was with her when the incident happened.*