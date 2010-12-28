The News Today Online

Feature articles and photos of festivals in Western Visayas.

2 carnapping cases reported

Two carnapping incidents were reported to the Iloilo Police Provincial Office in the middle of December.

IPPO statistics show the first incident of carnapping and shooting incident happened in the afternoon of December 15 at Brgy. Jaguimitan, Passi City, involving victim Lazaro Ostaga, a seaman and resident of the village, and unidentified assailants.

The second carnapping was recorded on December 16 at Brgy. Janipaan East, Mina.

The two incidents of carnapping were among the index crimes recorded by the IPPO from December 13 to 19.

Other index crimes during the period were frustrated homicide, homicide, attempted murder, murder, robbery and intentional abortion at the public plaza of Sara.

There was no reported crime incident on December 19, according to the IPPO report.

In Iloilo City, the Iloilo City Police Office registered 22 index crimes including physical injuries 12; theft, eight; and robbery, two. *PIA