The News Today Online

Online verification of professionals launched

The Department of Labor and Employment’s Professional Regulation Commission’s campaign against fraudulent documents and fake professionals has intensified with the launching of a system that would allow an employer, or any interested person, to verify online whether a certain professional is licensed or not.

“With the system dubbed Online Verification of Filipino Professionals (OVFP), the days of con men producing fake documents, including unscrupulous persons posing as professionals to defraud the public are over,” said Labor Secretary Rosalinda Dimapilis-Baldoz .

Baldoz, together with PRC Chairman Nicolas Lapena, Jr., launched the OVFP during a press briefing at the DOLE office in Intramuros, Manila.

“The OVFP is a system that allows online verification of the status of professionals. Employers or any person can check with the system, which can be accessed through the PRC website, the authenticity of the license of any professional, or if the latter is in good standing,” Baldoz said.

“The public can now also verify online if, for instance, the doctor or engineer they are dealing with is licensed,” she added, as she urged the public to report to proper authorities individuals or groups whom, upon verification through the OVFP, were unlicensed, including those who were producing fake documents,” she added.

Baldoz lauded the PRC, an attached agency of the DOLE, for coming up with the OVFP as this would ensure the integrity of PRC documents while enabling the people to safeguard their health, safety, and general welfare against fake professionals.

The OVFP is the latest technology-assisted or e-Service facility which the PRC has set up for its campaign against fake professionals and fraudulent documents. It has, so far, benefitted 3,863 individuals since its soft launch on December 17.

The system is just one of the components of PRC 24/7 eServices initiated to protect the integrity of PRC documents, safeguard public health, welfare, and safety and eliminate the long queues of professionals who transact with PRC offices daily.*