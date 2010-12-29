The News Today Online

Feature articles and photos of festivals in Western Visayas.

Arrojado urges Alisasis to join hands for peace

ROXAS CITY – Libas village chief Richard Arrojado urged his predecessor to join hands with him to attain peace and order that would stop the series of killings involving their supporters.

Arrojado told The News Today that he is willing to work for peace with former village chief Solomon Alisasis.

The latest incident, which claimed the life of Anthony Julian, an alleged supporter of Alisasis, reportedly involved Cris Arroyo, a crew member of Arrojado’s fishing boat.

Julian was shot to death by the suspect in front of the barangay hall at around 9:35 p.m. on December 25.

Arrojado admitted that Arroyo is indeed a crew of his fishing boat and he vowed to facilitate the latter’s surrender to the police.

“There is a group of bad elements in Libas who want to sabotage my administration,” Arroyo said.

Arrojado said he is not sure if the killings are politically motivated because Alisasis was his political ally.

He said he is deploying 20 barangay tanods every night to augment the policemen who conducted visibility operations in their area.*

