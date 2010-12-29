The News Today Online

Read past issues or search for articles from our archives.

DTI Capiz intensifies watch on ‘noche buena’ goods sales

ROXAS CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry has been intensifying its monitoring activities during the holidays ensure that consumers are well-protected.

Capiz DTI Information Officer Ken Queenie Cuñada said business establishments are being monitored by their office to protect consumers against unscrupulous retailers of noche buena goods.

She said their office published the suggested retail prices (SRPs) of noche buena products to guide consumers in their purchases during the holiday festivities.

The SRPs are provided by manufacturers to set the retail prices of their products, thus consumers are guided on whether the goods sold are overprices or above the profit margin.

DTI Provincial Director Ermelinda Pollentes said that retailers who are found selling above the SRP shall be required to explain the price increase and show cost of acquisition.

Pollentes said if it turns out that the manufacturer or distributor was the one selling goods higher than the SRP, the DTI shall issue summons these manufacturers or distributors to explain the high cost.

She also urged consumers to be vigilant on the weights of competing brands and expiration dates of food items prior to purchase.

“Consumers should make sure that prices of goods at check out are the same with the shelf or item price, and to pay the lesser amount in case of weight difference,” Pollentes added.*