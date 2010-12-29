The News Today Online

Feature articles and photos of festivals in Western Visayas.

Read past issues or search for articles from our archives.

Firecrackers not toys, kids told

The Bureau of Fire Protection 6 has warned children against playing firecrackers in welcoming the New Year.

Senior Supt. Eleuterio Iturriaga, regional director of BFP 6, said if ever children will light fireworks, they should be closely supervised by their parents.

“We need to remind our children of the bad effects of firecrackers once mishandled or misused,” he said.

Iturriaga offered some safety guidelines to prevent incidents:

Never allow children to play with firecrackers

Read and follow all warnings and instructions

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting firecrackers or

pyrotechnics.

Only light firecrackers on a smooth, flat surface away from flammable

materials.

Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Keep a bucket of water in case of a malfunction or fire.

Never smoke around firecrackers.

Do not light fireworks on windy days.

Wear cotton clothing when lighting firecrackers. Synthetic fibers tend to melt onto skin, while cotton does not burn easily.

Use a long-tipped lighter for lighting fireworks to keep hands and faces away from fuses.

Firecracker Zones

In Iloilo City, vending and selling of firecrackers in designated firecracker zones will be until December 31.

Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog has ordered the confiscation of pyrotechnics being sold outside the firecracker zones. Erring firecracker vendors will be arrested, too.

Through an executive order, the mayor designated areas for each of the six districts for the selling and distribution of firecrackers and pyrotechnics materials.

Vendors are also ordered to follow guidelines on safety measures to prevent fire.

Mabilog strictly reminded the public that no smoking is allowed in firecracker zones.*