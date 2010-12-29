The News Today Online

Read past issues or search for articles from our archives.

Defensor vows ‘provincial government of the people’

Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Sr. has vowed to make the provincial government of Iloilo the “provincial government of the people” as his administration continues to serve the Ilonggos in the coming year.

He said he is looking forward to a more efficient and people-oriented provincial government.

“All of us are not only committed to serve the people of Iloilo but all of us are committed to serve our province,” Defensor said.

He added: “We will do everything to make our people feel that we are capable of changing, that we are capable of reforming; because as public servants we serve not for ourselves but for our people.”

During the first six months of his administration, Defensor said he has instituted reforms “in the way transactions are made with the provincial government.”

He ordered the Bids and Awards Committee to make the biddings transparent as he warned provincial government employees against taking “commission” or “grease money” from any individual transacting with the provincial government.

Defensor also embarked on a performance evaluation of employees to determine their efficiency.

On environmental protection, Defensor revived his crusade by giving full support to coastal resource management programs and to the Iloilo Watershed Management Council.

He declared that the province will embark on a massive reforestation program next year with the plan to establish a nursery in every district of the province.

Defensor also ordered Iloilo Provincial Police Office director Gil Lebin to lead a massive campaign against illegal activities such as illegal fishing and illegal gambling.

Moreover, he allotted funds for the repair of existing heavy equipment and acquisition of additional heavy equipment to be used in the repair and rehabilitation of provincial roads and bridges.

Defensor also started to implement reforms in the 12 provincial government hospitals to make them “hospitals for the poor.”*