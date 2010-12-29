The News Today Online

Feature articles and photos of festivals in Western Visayas.

3 areas in Iloilo City watched for New Year violence

At least three areas in Iloilo City will be closely watched by authorities to prevent possible violence among some of its residents during the New Year revelries.

These are Brgy. West Habog-Habog in Molo district; Blumentritt in City Proper’s waterfront area; and Jalandoni St. in City Proper.

Chief Supt. Cipriano Querol Jr., police regional director, said that in previous New Year celebrations, some residents in these areas engaged in “not-so-peaceful way” of celebrating.

In Brgy. West Habog-Habog, he noted the factions within the Quimsing clan.

Early morning of December 25, the house of Romeo Quimsing, 72, was peppered with bullets. No one was hurt, but his brother former village chief Victorio Quimsing, is reportedly involved in the incident.

Midnight of December 25, a commotion ensued at the Espinosa compound in Blumentritt St., City Proper.

The much-publicized feud among the Espinosas has been going on for years, despite efforts of authorities to broker peace between the warring factions.

In Jalandoni St., a military personnel was reported to have fired his gun indiscriminately, the reason why Querol wanted the area to be closely monitored.

“We can’t discount the possibility that what happened last Christmas would turn into something worse,” he said.

Querol said for the New Year festivities, the three areas will get “special treatment” from personnel of the Iloilo City Police Office.

He ordered the deployment of a dedicated team to patrol these areas, he said.

Still, Querol said a considerable number of personnel will also be deployed in areas of convergence like churches.*