The News Today Online

Wonder V

Diether Ocampo and ‘Dalaw’

Diether Ocampo and Wonder V.

I was privileged to have interviewed Diether Ocampo before his, as expected, jam packed mall show where he promoted his current movie, Dalaw, which is currently one of the top grossers in the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival.

The movie, where he plays the character of Anton, Kris Aquino’s husband, is the first film of Diether under Star Cinema after so many years: The last one was “Nasaan Ka Man” almost four years ago where he co-starred with Claudine Barretto and Jericho Rosales. After a long time, Diether finally returns to Star Cinema to showcase his acting chops on the big screen again via a movie that he’s really proud of.

“While we were dubbing for the film, I saw the shots and...Wow! Ang ganda ng special effects! Parang hindi ako makapaniwala. Grabe na talaga ang Pinoy horror films ngayon. 2010 na eh, so advance na rin ang technology,” he quipped when I asked him what separates Dalaw from his other films and TV series.

Dalaw is a fast paced horror film loaded with breath catching scenes. It is sure to keep the viewers glued to their seats, if not their eyes, to the screen.

Diether also returns to the boob tube via the ABS CBN primetimes series Sabel, where he plays the role of a philanthropist. While his Sabel stint is only for a short time, he will be acting alongside Bea Alonzo and Robin Padilla in a grand teleserye which is set to be shown in the first quarter of 2011.