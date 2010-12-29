The News Today Online

SPi Global to hire more BPO workers

MANILA – SPi Global, the business process outsourcing arm of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co., will employ more Filipinos to support its projected 14-percent revenue growth in 2011.

“Our strategy is to bring the jobs to the people; what we have done is to provide opportunities to provincial locations like the Dumaguete and Iloilo. Expansion of our Dumaguete site is ongoing,” said SPi Global chief executive officer and president Maulik Parekh in an interview on the sidelines of its 30th anniversary celebration.

Since it is a global company with Filipino roots, Parekh said, majority of employees the firm intends to hire will come from the Philippines while others from Vietnam, India, United States and Europe.

At present, the $200-million firm has more than 14,000 employees globally delivering a wide range of knowledge process, customer relationship and health information management outsourcing services to more than 500 clients. It has offices and facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

SPi Global is the largest Filipino-owned BPO company housing 11,000 employees in the Philippines, 8,000 of which servicing its eight Luzon sites.

Parekh said expansions coming from all BPO businesses under the SPi Global umbrella will support next year’s 14-percent growth target that could be translated to $ 20 to $ 30 million additional revenues for the company.

“We also actively looking at expanding in Latin America,” he bared.

To achieve target revenue growth, Parekh said, SPi Global will expand partnerships with existing clients and aggressively market its outsourcing services in the US and Europe.

“Two-third of our revenues come from non-voice (outsourcing services), many people do not know that. The unique characteristic about of our company is how we differentiate ourselves. We are the number one company in the world that can provide end-to-end solutions starting with voice service and providing all back-up services as well,” he stressed.

The 30-year-old company this year integrated its two strong and complementary organizations – Spi Technologies and ePLDT Ventus, bringing together recognized expertise in knowledge process, customer relationship management, and healthcare information management services.

Parekh further said they successfully launched their new brand name SPi Global as an acknowledged member of the PLDT group of companies.

“Our 30th year in the industry was a good one and we are looking forward to an even better 2011 in terms of growth and expansion for SPi Global,” he said. “Our goal in the next three years is to really get back a double-digit growth rate.”* PNA

