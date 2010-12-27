The News Today Online

EYE OPENER

New Year’s resolution God’s way

More than ever each New Year young and old alike make New Year’s resolution whether or not fulfilling or failing it. Some say “I want to quit smoking; others say, I want to be changed person and be born again and the rest will say, I will make God my Lord and Savior and leave behind my wicked ways.” Well and good, if all these wishes are fulfilled and make our society peaceful and our family happy and blessed.

However, along the way foes and friends will entice them and they are back to their old wicked ways forgetting what they have uttered at the beginning of the year. For those who really are true and honest to their resolution, God honors them and gives them a successful and fruitful year. The Bible says, “What shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul.” To the true believers of God, it’s better to serve the Lord in poverty than the good life of the world and your soul will go to hell later.

Year 2011 is an unpredictable year. North Korea is preparing war against her neighbor South Korea. Japan has a conflict with China on disputed island near the Yellow Sea. The U.S., British, France, Germany and other allied nations worry about the nuclear factories of Iran. Israel is carefully watching Iran as the latter threatened the Jewish nation of erasing it from the map with its nuclear warheads. But one thing Iran does not or knows that God is behind His holy nation Israel. In the 1948, 1973 and 1978 Arab wars with Israel, God defended His holy nation Israel by defeating all the Arab armies combined. In the 1973 Arab War, some 400 tanks of Syria lined up against Israel with handful of less sophisticated 53 tanks, Syria’s modern tanks were destroyed and its crew left their tanks and some miraculous thing happened!

The U.S. and NATO nations are fighting it out in the United Nations General Assembly to force Iran to have her nuclear factories inspected and its uranium stalled. If ever the over ambitious head of Iran will turn crazy and release its nuclear warhead to other democratic nations, especially Israel, an invincible hand will again push Iran to its own defeat. God is ever present overseeing the evil intention of Iran.

Make therefore our Year 2011 resolution directed to praying to God for the safety of all Christian nations, Israel, NATO nations, the U.S., Korea, Japan and the Philippines, including the small islands in the Pacific which are God-fearing nations.

Let’s also pray for our families, friends and church pastors, priests, bishops and all church officers and members to make our beloved Iloilo and the whole Western Visayas protected by the Ministering Angels and the blood of Jesus Christ.*